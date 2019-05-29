Andrew Robinson – a guitarist to dance to
Described by some as so good it is ‘frightening’, classical guitarist Andrew Robinson is coming to Ardrishaig Public Hall tomorrow.
Don’t miss demonstrations of all kinds of dance, including Argentine tango, Flamenco, Highland dance, step dance, classical ballet, Kathak and contemporary.
Mid Argyll Arts Association has organised the evening of music and dance, which gets under way at 7.30pm on Saturday June 1, tickets £5.