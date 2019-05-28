Three amigos clean up in Lochgilphead
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Fed up with the amount of rubbish left in the area, Flora Currie, Campbell Ferguson and Iain MacDougall – with support from staff at Lochgilphead Resource Centre – recently carried out a litter pick around the path known as Tesco lane near the resource centre.
The collected all sorts of items, from polystyrene takeaway food boxes to bicycle frames.
The message from the intrepid trio was: ‘We care about our environment.’