Forty years old, and looking forward to a Fyne future

May 2019 marks the 40th anniversary of the Fyne Homes Group.

Since the organisation held its first public meeting in 1979 as Isle of Bute Housing Association Limited, Fyne Homes now employs 63 people and provides housing for almost 1,600 households in Argyll and Bute.

Fyne Homes has a focus on energy efficient housing, recycling and renewable initiatives and contracting frameworks to ensure businesses get maximum benefit from its activity in the area.

The organisation also has an active role in HOME Argyll, the common housing register for Argyll and Bute.

Fyne Homes as we know it today didn’t come into being until 2002. The organisation is an amalgamation of previous housing associations including William Woodhouse Strain, Dunoon and Cowal, Campbeltown and District and Bute Housing Associations as well as the Dunan Housing Co-operative.

From its roots in tenement rehabilitation starting with Columshill Street in central Rothesay in 1979, Fyne Homes has grown through a programme of refurbishment and new-build projects to address housing need across Bute, Cowal, Mid Argyll, Kintyre and Isle of Gigha.

The Housing (Scotland) Act in 1988 brought new challenges and opportunities, resulting in a move away from rehabilitation to new build and expansion of its area of operation into Mid Argyll and Kintyre.

The venture started with a scheme at Cairndow which won an award from the Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland.

Fyne Homes’ first scheme in Mid Argyll was 24 flats in Orchard Park, Ardrishaig – the first mainstream social rented housing built in the area for almost 20 years.

In 2009 there was a further stock transfer of units in Lochgilphead and Campbeltown from Margaret Blackwood Housing Association.

The association has secured many awards over the years, while Fyne Homes Group has also supported the local community through the work of its subsidiary companies Fyne Initiatives, Fyne Futures and Fyne Energy.

Fyne Homes chief executive Colin Renfrew said: ‘We are extremely proud of what we have achieved over the last 40 years.

‘From very small beginnings with only four staff and no stock we have grown to a group of companies with a combined turnover in excess of £7.5 million.

‘Fyne has always considered itself to be innovative, hence the incorporation of its subsidiary companies Fyne Futures, Fyne Initiatives and Fyne Energy to allow it to develop in areas outwith its core activity of supplying affordable, high quality, energy efficient social housing throughout Argyll and Bute.

‘None of that could have been achieved without team working from a wide range of partners.

‘I would like to take the opportunity of thanking all committee and staff who have contributed in any shape or form to our successes over the years.

‘I would also like to thank The Scottish Government, Argyll and Bute Council, all our lenders, contractors, consultants and advisors for the financial support and professional expertise they have provided.

‘We continue to develop and continue to expand, so roll on our 50th anniversary.’

PICS:

Fyne Homes staff and directors cut the cake to celebrate 40 years. no_a22FyneHomes01

No birthday is complete without a cake. no_a22FyneHomes01