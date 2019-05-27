SNP dominates Argyll and Bute Euro vote

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Voters in Argyll and Bute turned out in bigger numbers than in either of the previous two European Parliament elections, and the SNP proved to be the big winners.

The election, held on Thursday May 23, came amid continuing Brexit uncertainty, with two deferments already having been agreed to the UK’s original date – March 29, 2019 – for departing the EU.

Having granted an initial extension of the Article 50 process until April 12, EU leaders have agreed another delay until October 31.

The UK, meanwhile, remains within the EU and therefore had to elect members of the European Parliament, along with every other member state.

Voter turnout in Argyll and Bute for the last European Parliament election in 2014 was 40.6 per cent, which was around five per cent higher than in 2009.

For the 2019 election, the turnout was 46.8 per cent in Argyll and Bute.

For European election purposes Scotland is treated as a single constituency, with six MEPs elected. Scotland is expected to announce its MEPs before midday today, Monday May 27.

After the regional count at Lochgilphead Joint Campus on the evening of May 26, the Argyll and Bute electorate voted as follows:

SNP: 11,336, 37.2 per cent

Brexit Party: 5,450, 17.9 per cent

Liberal Democrat: 5,019, 16.4 per cent

Conservative: 3,985, 13.1 per cent

Scottish Green Party: 2,225, 7.4 per cent

Labour: 1,197 3.9 per cent

UKIP: 568, 1.9 per cent

Change UK: 505, 1.7 per cent

Gordon Edgar (ind): 141, 0.5 per cent

Ken Parke (ind): 43, 0.1 per cent

30,649 votes were cast.

120 ballot papers were rejected.