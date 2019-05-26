Jiggin’ and giggin’ in the ‘Goil

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Lochgoilhead’s tranquil surroundings were shaken up – for a wee while at least – as Gig in the Goil returned.

People came from far and wide to dance and cheer on the 69 acts who performed over the main stage, the showcase stage and the acoustic lounge.

The Argyll Holidays event, held at Drimsynie, featured a range of sounds to enjoy. Names included Beinn Lee, Have Mercy Las Vegas, Zoe Graham, Vistas, Shambolics and Tartan Sound.

The highlight of the weekend of May 17-19 was former Runrig frontman Donnie Munro, who finished his set with a rousing rendition of Loch Lomond. Trail West closed the festival with an energetic set which had the crowd bouncing.

Four-piece tribal rockers Clann an Drumma blew away the crowd with their third appearance at the event, having appeared in both 2016 and 2017.

Youngsters Connor Fyfe, Robin Ashcroft and Kerr James – hotly tipped to go far in this year’s Britain’s Got Talent – packed out the acoustic lounge for what many guests labelled among the best moments of the weekend.

An Argyll Holidays spokesperson said: ‘We’re delighted about the success of Gig in the Goil 2019. It was our busiest year yet with over 1,000 people flocking to Lochgoilhead over the weekend.

‘It was a huge honour to bring iconic and established acts such as Donnie Munro, Manran and Trail West to Drimsynie Estate and their sets were incredible.’

Gig in the Goil will return next year with the dates announced as May 8-10, 2020.