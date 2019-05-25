Jake gets his message across (to Jura)

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Strolling along the beach while on an Easter break to her native Isle of Jura, Patsy Boyle noticed a plastic water bottle lying above the high water mark.

At first dismissing it as just another piece of marine litter, she noticed something inside the bottle – a piece of paper.

The romance of sending or finding a message in a bottle may be fading a little as marine pollution becomes an ever more prominent issue – but for the seven-year-old lad who sent the message, it was a real thrill to discover that it had been found.

Jake Curtis was inspired to send his note after reading a story in the Argyllshire Advertiser about a message in a bottle turning up on the shores of Loch Fyne at Furnace.

So, on February 3 this year he set off on his dad’s fishing boat into the Sound of Jura from Carsaig, near Tayvallich.

On a piece of paper, carefully sealed in a plastic pouch and with a mobile phone number included, he wrote: ‘To whoever finds this, my name is Jake. My favourite things to do are playing my X-Box and Nintendo Switch and snuggling with my mum.

‘I have a sister called Holly and she is six. I have been fishing with my dad and threw this into the sea.

‘Please let me know if you find this. Thank you, from Jake.’

The bottle floated on the Sound of Jura before Patsy spotted it almost three months later on Knockrome shore, near Craighouse, blown well above the high tide mark by easterly winds.

In sharp contrast to the leisurely progress of the original note, Patsy replied to Jake by 21st century methods using text messaging, telling him she’d found the bottle.

Patsy, from London, told the Advertiser: ‘He was so excited to hear it had been found. We spoke afterwards and it was just delightful.’

Jake said: ‘I really liked going out with my dad and sending the message, and I was happy when it was found.’