Tradition meets modern at the Feis an Tairbeirt workshops

Feis an Tairbeirt kicked off a day of music-themed workshops last Saturday May 18.

Lessons ranged from guitar to clarsach, drums to music tech, offering youngsters the opportunity to try a little bit of everything to see what they enjoyed the most.

Organised and tutored by volunteers, the workshops incorporate the traditional with the modern, while making sure to provide a platform for the Gaelic language too, by speaking and writing in Gaelic wherever possible.

Clarsach tutor Alicia Chapple, from Minard, tutors the Feis an Tairbeirt workshops but also for Argyll Clarsach society and hires out the lovely instruments.

Alicia explained: ‘It means we can let the kids try the expensive instruments and see if it’s right for them.’

David Foley of the popular folk band RURA tutored the youngsters on guitar while on a break from touring. He was also tutoring earlier that morning in the Templar Arts and Leisure Centre for the bheag group of three to six-year-olds.

Plenty more workshops were available and will return for the next festival, in September. Keyboards, fiddle, whistles, accordion, snare drum, bodhran, and even Gaelic song and step dance are all on the programme.

Some workshops are already sold out, so to ensure your place, visit feisantairbeirt.co.uk to book.

The next big event for Feis an Tairbeirt is the annual ceilidh, which will take place in Tarbert Village Hall on Saturday June 15. Doors open at 7pm and tickets cost £6 for adults, £3 for children and concessions and family tickets are priced £15.