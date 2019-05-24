Sports club lotteries – 24.5.19
The numbers drawn for the Kilmory Camanachd Club lottery draw on Monday May 20 were 6, 7 and 18. There were no winners, so next week’s jackpot will be £400.
Also drawn on Monday, Tarbert Football Club’s lottery draw numbers were 1, 7 and 16. There were no winners, so next week’s prize will be £300.
Inveraray Shinty Club’s lottery draw numbers were *, * and *. There were no winners, so next week’s prize will be £xxx.