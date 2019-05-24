Your views wanted as Lochgilphead looks forward to a facelift

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute Council is looking for your suggestions on the renovation of Lochgilphead’s most historically important buildings.

At Lochgilphead Baptist Church on Wednesday May 15, a team from the council consulted on the reviews made of Lochgilphead and took suggestions from the public on what was important to them. The consultation was created to ‘discuss the special interest and architectural importance of the conservation area’.

The findings from the consultation and the review of the conservation area will be used to inform future development decisions, such as the upcoming Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS), which looks to renovate Lochgilphead’s conservation area with funding from Historic Environment Scotland.

Lochgilphead’s conservation area runs from the Clock Lodge on the A83, along Lochnell Street and Poltalloch Street, as far as Lorne Street, and up Argyll Street, with Lochgilphead Parish Church at the head of the street.

‘Even the simplest thing like sorting out a pavement can make all the difference,’ architect Nick Blair said. ‘We want to promote awareness of what’s special and to re-evaluate what needs work.’

‘We want to encourage people to take pride in their building and in turn their town,’ design and conservation officer Kim de Buiteléir added.

One visitor, Marie-Anne Buntin, said: ‘It’s an ace idea. It will really smarten up the town. We need something to make people stop here rather than drive past. It’s long overdue.’

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘We thank everyone who came along to the consultation event. Their feedback will help shape the Lochgilphead Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan, which is a requirement of the Lochgilphead Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS). Work on the exciting £1.6million CARS project is due to begin this year.’

There is still time to have your say. If you missed the consultation you can visit argyll-bute.gov.uk/forms/lochgilphead-conservation-area to fill out an online form.

The consultation closes on Wednesday June 12.