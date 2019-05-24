Argyll Caravan Park wins best in Scotland

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A Loch Fyne-side caravan park scooped a prestigious national award at a glittering awards ceremony.

Creative Oceanic hosted the fourth Scottish Hospitality Awards on Tuesday May 21, voted for by the Scottish public.

The black-tie awards ceremony took place at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow, when industry professionals gathered for a memorable celebration of Scotland’s hospitality champions.

The Scottish Hospitality Awards aim to celebrate the dedication, skill and customer service of the professionals that work within establishments where excellence is standard. They also aim to acknowledge those who make a positive difference in this sector as well as the efforts that the experts put in ensuring their customers always receive top services and unforgettable experiences.

And there was cause for celebration as the winners were announced, as Argyll Caravan Park was crowned winner of the Best Caravan Park title, taking the trophy home to Inveraray.

Argyll Caravan Park manager Tracy McCulloch said: ‘We are overwhelmed and delighted. It is a great honour to have been voted by the public.

‘Thank you to Argyll Estates for all your continued support on the upgrading and running the park and a special thanks to the team – Alastair, Janie, Ross, Agnes and Kieran – for all your hard work and dedication. We have been making major investments and improvements to the park over the past couple of years and its rewarding to have this recognised.’

A spokesperson for the Scottish Hospitality Awards 2019 said: ‘Working for the hospitality industry can be challenging at times and these awards aim to recognise those who have succeeded in this sector, despite the difficulties. There are people who have dedicated their whole career in making the country a special destination for visitors. It is time to give those professionals the recognition they deserve.’

Celebrations were also happening on Islay and at Kilchrenan since the Glenegedale Guest House won Bed and Breakfast of the Year South West and the Ardanaiseig Hotel in Kilchrenan won Romantic Hotel of the Year.