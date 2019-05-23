Your pictures – week 21
This week’s photograph relates to the letter on the page opposite from Mark Carter from Lochgilphead. Mark sent us his stunning photograph of a female hoverfly with its full attention on a yellow flower.
Send your photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk