Loch Fyne prepares for Scottish Series
It’s time once again for the Scottish Series, organised by Clyde Cruising Club.
The sailing extravaganza began in 1975, combining competitive yacht racing with enjoyment. Tarbert has welcomed the event since 1977, offering a sheltered anchorage and plenty of onshore craic.
The sailing programme includes windward/leeward courses and passage races.
The social programme is based in the marquee on the north side of the harbour and will include big bands on the Saturday and Sunday evenings, there will be a bar, and food will be available during the day.
Luddon Construction, Tunnock’s and EventScotland are among this year’s main event sponsors.
The Scottish Series opens tomorrow (Friday May 24) and concludes with the final prizegiving in Tarbert on Monday, May 27.