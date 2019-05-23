Find the Inveraray treasure
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Glenaray and Inveraray Parish Church has been hiding a secret stash in the town – and everyone is invited to hunt for it on Sunday.
Organised by the church, a treasure hunt will be held for families in the area to have a fun day akin to the life of Indiana Jones.
Clues and items will lead participants around the town, with prizes for the most points.
Following the hunt food will be served and prizes given to everyone involved.
Adventurers should meet at Inveraray Jail at 2.15pm on Sunday, May 26. There is a £3 entry fee with a family discount.