Digging for Furnace quarry nuggets

Can anyone shed light on what the piece of hardware might be in the picture above?

The photo was submitted by a reader of the Argyllshire Advertiser, who said: ‘I followed a low loader last Friday (May 17) after it pulled out from the Furnace junction to head north towards Inveraray.

‘The trailer was laden with two large pieces of metalwork resembling hoppers, presumably from Furnace quarry. The impression was that they were heading to be scrapped.’

Can any of our knowledgeable readers tell us a wee bit more about the history of this equipment or what was happening to it? What would it be used for before leaving on a low loader, and do you have any (repeatable) tales from Furnace quarry of old?