Christine and Eli’s mighty hike for MS
A Lochgilphead businesswoman is helping raise money for charity by heading off on a mighty hike.
Argyll Book Centre manager Eli Pickering and her son’s partner, Christine Irvine, are walking the 26-mile Mighty Hike distance of the Aberdeen Kiltwalk on Sunday June 2.
Christine is fundraising for the MS Centre in Lochgilphead, while Eli is raising money for MS Society Scotland.
Eli said: ‘The MS charities are close to our hearts since my daughter Karen was diagnosed with MS 12 years ago.’
If you would like to help Eli and Christine’s Kiltwalk you can donate by visiting the Argyll Book Centre on Lorne Street in Lochgilphead or visit aberdeenkiltwalk2019.everydayhero.com/uk/eli# or aberdeenkiltwalk2019.everydayhero.com/uk/christine-1