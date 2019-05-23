Argyll votes in (perhaps) our final Euro election

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The people of Argyll and Bute had the opportunity to cast their vote in the European Parliament election on Thursday May 23.

The poll comes amid continuing Brexit uncertainty, with two deferments already having been agreed to the UK’s original date – March 29, 2019 -for departing the EU.

Having granted an initial extension of the Article 50 process until April 12, EU leaders have agreed another delay until October 31.

The UK, meanwhile, remains within the EU and therefore must elect members of the European Parliament, along with every other member state.

For European election purposes Scotland is treated as a single constituency, with six MEPs to be elected.

Scotland will use the the d’Hondt system of proportional representation to decide the election result.The polls opened at 7am on May 23 and will close at 10pm.

In Argyll and Bute the European election count will take place on Sunday May 26 in Lochgilphead.

Voter turnout in Argyll and Bute for the last European Parliament election in 2014 was 40.6 per cent, which was around five per cent higher than in 2009.

The regional list for each party in the 2019 European election is:

Change UK

Peter Griffiths, Kate Forman, Heather Astbury, Colin McFadyen, Cathy Edgeworth. Note: David Macdonald stood down as a candidate and endorsed the Lib Dems, but will still appear on the ballot paper.

Scottish Conservatives

Nosheena Mobarik, Iain McGill, Shona Haslam, Iain Whyte, Andrea Gee, Michael Kusnir.

Labour Party

David Martin, Jayne Baxter, Craig Miller, Amy Fraioli, Callum O’Dwyer, Angela Bretherton.

Scottish Liberal Democrats

Sheila Ritchie, Fred Mackintosh, Catriona Bhatia, Vita Zaporozcenko, John Edward, Clive Sneddon.

Scottish Green Party

Maggie Chapman, Lorna Slater, Gillian Mackay, Chas Booth, Mags Hall, Allan Faulds.

Scottish National Party (SNP)

Alyn Smith, Christian Allard, Aileen McLeod, Margaret Ferrier, Heather Anderson, Alex Kerr.

The Brexit Party

Louis Stedman-Bruce, Karina Walker, James Ferguson-Hannah, Stuart Waiton, Paul Aitken, Calum Walker.

UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Donald Mackay, Janice Mackay, Otto Inglis, Mark Meechan, Roy Hill, Neil Wilson

Independent Candidates

Gordon Edgar, Ken Parke.