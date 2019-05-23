All systems go for Tarbert road junction work

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Work to improve the junction at Barmore Road and Garvel Road in Tarbert will begin later this year after a council committee gave the green light.

The improvements were drawn up under the Argyll and Bute Council’s £3million Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund, and will ease access to and from Garvel Road in all directions, improving visibility and safety at the junction.

The intention is to make further development possible along Barmore Road, allowing work by Tarbert Harbour Authority for development of their land and construction of a new car park.

A realigned junction will be provided where Garvel Road joins the A83 Barmore Road by the council’s operations team. The authority’s policy and resources committee has allocated a budget of up to £295,000 including significant contingencies for any unforeseen expenses.

A draft timetable for the work anticipates that it will be carried out between September and November 2019.

Also as part of the Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund, the council last year agreed to allocate £125,000 to Tarbert Harbour Authority for improvements to shore-side facilities at Tarbert Harbour – including the conversion of the former wash house and laundry block into an office and chandlery, completed in April.

A new wash house and laundry block was also completed in January, with funding from the Coastal Communities Fund.

Still to come is a new waste facility and a fuelling berth.

Once the new road junction is complete the harbour authority plans to form a new car park, due to be up and running by May 2020.