Lochgoilhead’s Ava McNaught is crowned Little Miss Scotland

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgoilhead’s own Ava McNaught, was crowned Little Miss Scotland 2019 at the Junior Miss Scotland Pageant.

The seven year old competed in the pageant on Monday May 5 at the Murray Owen Centre in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire and went home proud with a sash.

Ava also took home the crown for Miss Charity; raising £210 for The Only in Nigeria Foundation. She had previously raised £260 for the foundation which is a Nigerian based charity working to eradicate poverty through the provision of educational support such as their back to school programme.

Ever the activist, Ava also raised £100 for Scottish Autism a charity which is close to her heart. Her younger brother Liam is autistic and raising awareness for autism is very important to her. She has also gained praise for her past fundraising efforts, raising £1,300 for Scottish Autism and £200 for Abbeys Army; a charity supporting children and families affected by paediatric cancer.

Ava said: ‘I love taking part in pageants and I am very proud to be Little Miss Scotland 2019. I was very excited to take my crowns into school to show all of my friends.’

Ava will continue to compete in pageants, representing Scotland in the coming year. She will also fulfil her duties as Little Miss Scotland by making public appearances at charity events locally and nationally and will continue to raise awareness for Scottish Autism through interviews for newspapers, radio and television.

Ava’s grandmother Michelle Madden said: ‘I am so proud of Ava. All her hard work and dedication has paid off and as a family we will continue to support Ava on her journey as Little Miss Scotland.’