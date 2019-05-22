Impressive Oban beat Inveraray to Celtic Cup final

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup – Semi-Finals

Oban Camanachd 5

Inveraray 0



Cup holders Oban Camanachd are through to the Celtic Cup final after overcoming Inveraray 5-0 at Mossfield in Oban.

Both teams opened at a high tempo and it took a great Cameron Sutherland save on the 12 minutes to keep out Lewis MacNicol’s point-blank effort for the visitors.

Andrew MacCuish gave Camanachd the lead after 24 minutes with a shot on the turn from just outside the D.

Daniel Cameron made it 2-0 on 41 minutes and Daniel MacCuish added a third on 64 minutes, with a shot that went under keeper Scott MacLachlan’s feet.

Daniel Cameron got his second goal on 66 minutes before substitute Gary McKerracher scored Camanachd’s fifth on five minutes from the end.

Glasgow Mid Argyll 2

Kyles Athletic 3

In the other semi-final of the weekend, Kyles battled to victory over Mid Argyll in Glasgow.

Robbie MacLeod gave Kyles the lead on 22 minutes, but GMA levelled five minutes into the second half through a Craig Anderson penalty.

The city side took the lead on 55 minutes when Duncan ‘Ach’ MacRae scored, but Kyles equalised on 74 minutes as Conor Kennedy from Glendaruel scored his first senior goal for Kyles.

Robbie MacLeod scored towards the end to send Kyles through to the final against Oban Camanachd at Taynuilt on Saturday June 29.

Bullough Cup – First Round

Lochside Rovers 2

Kilmory 1

Lochside Rovers survived a late scare to beat Kilmory 2-1 at Ganavan in Oban.

Lochside took the lead right on half-time thanks to Ross Campbell.

It looked as if the home side were going to see out the game – but Alister MacArthur showed alertness on the 78 minute to level matters.

Lochside managed to score the winning goal just nine minutes from time through Iain MacMillan, who was at the heart of all Lochside’s good forward play.

Inveraray 10

Oban Celtic 0

Inveraray started really well and thanks to Rhys Williams’ shot from the edge of the penalty area made it 1-0 after 10 minutes.

Campbell Watt made it 2-0 on 15 minutes, with Williams following this up with his second goal just five minutes later.

Coll MacKay on 26 minutes and Craig Taylor on 33 minutes made it 5-0 before Watt got his second goal on 42 minutes to make it 6-0 at half-time.

Taylor got his second on 50 minutes and Watt completed his hat-trick on 55 minutes to make it 8-0.

Watt scored his fourth goal of the game on the hour mark.

The young Oban Celtic side had a spell of pressure in the second half but could not make it count.

MacKay, back on after a spell on the sidelines, completed the scoring with his second goal on 82 minutes.

PIC:

Oban Camanachd’s Willie Neilson leaps in the air as teammate Daniel McVicar has a shot at the Inveraray goal. Photograph: Stephen Lawson. no_a21camanachdshinty03

David MacPherson playing for Inveraray juniors against Oban Celtic. Photograph: Andrew Sinclair. no_a21celticshinty01