Firefighters battle the foe of filth for fireworks
Tarbert firefighters held a car wash by the harbour at the weekend, brightening the day of many onlookers.
The hardy squad of Aggie Dennis, Art Derevyankin, Lewis Preston, Gordon West, Stuart Allen and Duncan MacGregor, spent Saturday (May 18) washing the vehicles for charity.
More than £800 was raised, which will go towards the Firefighters Charity and to buying fireworks for Tarbert’s display on bonfire night.
As to the prospect of a 2020 calendar, the firefighters were remaining tight-lipped!