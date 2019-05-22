Don’t miss the MAMF 40th anniversary concert
The Mid Argyll Music Festival (MAMF) will celebrate its 40th year with a fantastic anniversary concert in Ardrishaig Public Hall.
Trophy winners from the 2019 festival held in March will return on Saturday June 8 to perform alongside crowd favourites from festivals gone by.
The list of returning trophy winners includes: Rhona Love, Belinda Braithwaite, Ben Maddox, Shona Keith, Amy Paterson, John Stuart, Anne McMillan, John Orr, James Urquhart, Eve Maxwell, Katy Cameron as well as the Campbeltown Brass Ensemble and singing group B Natural.
Expect to hear some much-loved musical tunes such as As Long As He Needs Me from Oliver, and If I Were a Rich Man from Fiddler on the Roof. There will also be traditional songs such as Oran Do.
And what singing competition would be complete without a Greatest Showman cover? A great way to close the show and keep everyone excited for next year’s festival.