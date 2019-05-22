Armed Forces Day marches back to Lochgilphead

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll and Bute’s only Armed Forces Day is returning.

On Saturday June 15 veterans, serving personnel and cadets from as far as Stirling will march in the annual parade at noon, will undergo inspection and pay their respects at the war memorial.

The parade will start at Lochgilphead’s Drill Hall at Manse Brae, march down Argyll Street to Poltalloch Street, where personnel will be inspected.

An afternoon of fun will then take place on the front green, with food, drink, raffles, and prizes galore helping create a fantastic gala atmosphere. There will be a grand prize draw for raffle winners at 3pm, with the event wrapping up at 4pm.

Businesses, charities and community organisations are welcome to join the activities on the front green.

For further information, a booking form or to offer any help, email lochgilpheadarmedforces@yahoo.com