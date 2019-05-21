Make a splash with your pool ideas

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Plans were on display for a different kind of Mid Argyll Community Pool.

A steady trickle of people came to an open day at the Riverside complex on Saturday May 11, during which board members and the project architect listened to ideas and discussed the scheme.

The only public indoor pool in Mid Argyll, MACPool was built by the community in 1992 and remains in community ownership.

In March last year, the Scottish Land Fund awarded MACPool a substantial grant to buy the buildings next door at the Riverside, providing the foundation for a redevelopment project.

The aim is to create a community café with outside seating, a soft play and activity space and improve the pool changing and reception areas for people of all abilities.

MACPool chairwoman Kim Ritchie said: ‘This is a very exciting project and I am delighted people are so enthusiastic about the plans.’

Plenty of ideas were voiced at the open day, including space for art exhibitions, a sauna and steam room and improvements to the building’s external appearance.’

If you want to have your say, the plans will be on display at MACPool until the end of May, or visit the MACPool website and Facebook page to comment on the proposals.