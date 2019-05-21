91-year-old Argyll and Bute councillor receives honour

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The oldest serving councillor in Argyll and Bute has been presented with a British Empire Medal.

A well-known figure across Mid Argyll and the wider region, Councillor Donnie MacMillan was elected to Argyll and Bute District Council in 1980 and has been elected continuously ever since.

He has served on almost 50 committees and agencies and can regularly be seen attending local events in all corners of Mid Argyll.

A clearly delighted and proud Donnie, aged 91, said: ‘I was surprised and honoured to receive the British Empire Medal.’

He was presented with his medal on Friday May 10 by the Lord Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute, Patrick Stewart. A citation was read by Jane McLeod, Deputy Lord Lieutenant, recognising Donnie for his long service to the country and Argyll and Bute, which began shortly after the Second World War when he served with the RAF in Japan.

‘It was lovely to see around 80 people come along. Thanks to everyone who came to Kilmory for the ceremony,’ continued Donnie.

‘I want to thank present and former members and officials over the years who have assisted me. Without them I would not have achieved what I have managed to do.’

Donnie thanked family and friends for their support and all the staff involved in arranging the ceremony.

He concluded: ‘It has been a privilege to represent the people of Mid Argyll as a councillor. I always wanted to help the community – that’s what it always was about and what it always will be.’