Butterflies and memories at Kilmory

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Butterflies will be released in a poignant act of remembrance in Lochgilphead.

Kilmory Castle gardens will provide the beautiful backdrop for the butterfly release by the SiMBA charity on Saturday May 29.

SiMBA offers support to anyone who has been affected by the loss of a baby during pregnancy or close to the time of birth. The Lochgilphead butterfly release, one of 11 across Scotland organised by the charity, will be preceded by a short service and there will be time for reflection.

Anyone wishing to come along is asked to confirm their attendance and reserve a butterfly by visiting the SiMBA website and searching ‘Local awareness events’.

Guests are asked to arrive from 12.30pm at Kilmory gardens, as the release service will begin at 1pm. Tea/coffee and biscuits will be served later in the Stag Hotel.

The butterflies used for release by SiMBA are are said by the charity to be bred in a disease-free environment and can cope with the conditions throughout the UK.