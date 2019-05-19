‘No suspicious circumstances’ surrounding canal tragedy
More details have been released after the discovery of a man’s body in the Crinan Canal between Ardrishaig and Lochgilphead.
In a statement issued on Sunday May 19, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘Around 1200 hours on Friday May 17, the body of a 74-year-old man was found in the Crinan Canal, near Oakfield Bridge, known locally at Miller’s Bridge, just off the A83.
The man’s family have been informed, and the police spokesperson added: ‘There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.’