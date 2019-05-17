Taynish Run results
10K
Course position 1, category position 1, Stephen Whiston, Ardrishaig, male Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle Club, 41.12; 2, 1, Kathyn Munro, Glasgow female, 49.02; 3, 2, Ewan Smith, Tarbert, male, Campbeltown Running Club, 41.19; 4, 2, Laura Thomson, Ardrishaig, female, 49.34; 5, 3, Darren Renton, Campbeltown male Campbeltown Running Club, 44.46; 6, 4, Colin Brailsford, Lochgilphead, male, 45.24; 7, 5, Stephen Povey, Slockavullin, male, 46.3; 8, 3, Lyn Ferguson, Lochgilphead, female, Mid Argyll Jog Scotland, 53.33; 9, 4, Kathryn Howell, Campbeltown, female, 55.51; 10, 5, Hayley Ryan, Inveraray, female, 57.38; 11, 6, Tanya Jackson, Lochgilphead, female, Mid Argyll Triathlon Cycle Club, 57.56; 12, 7, Laurene Cameron, Lochgilphead, female, 58.38; 13, 8, Lorna Gilthorpe, Lochgilphead, female, Mid Argyll Jog Scotland, 60.16; 14, 9, Laura Todd, Lochgilphead, female, 60.18; 15, 6, Iain Crawford, Cambuslang, male, Cambuslang Harriers, 47.44; 16, 10, Kathryn McGeachy, Lochgilphead, female, 61.46; 17, 11, Kirsteen Weir, Ardrishaig, female, Jog Scotland, 62.06; 18, 12, Michelle Gilmour, Lochgilphead, female, 63.16; 19, 7, Neil John MacPhail, Campbeltown, male, Campbeltown Running Club, 52.04; 20, 13, Anita Skea, Inveraray, female, 63.55; 21, 8, Donald MacDonald, Bridge of Earn, male, 53.4; 22, 14, Julia Pearce, Inveraray, female, 64.3; 23, 15, Kathleen Munro, Tarbert, female, Tarbert Jog Scotland, 67.1; 24, 9, Alistair Brown, Lochgilphead, male, Mid Argyll Jog Scotland, 58.57; 25, 16, Elaine MacDonald, Bridge of Earn, female, 67.33; 26, 10, Allen Carr, Tayvallich, male, 65.13; 27, 17, Cara MacInnes, Ardrishaig, female, 68.19; 28, 18, Jan Oliver, Tayvallich, female, 68.5; 29, 19, Oly Hemmings, Lochgilphead, female, Ford Bog Trotters, 70.41; 30, 20, Lisa Briggs, Lochgilphead, female, 72; 31, 21, Morag Milne, Alyth, female, 74.22; 31, 21, Jessica Shaw, South Uist, female, 74.22; 33, 23, Catrina Semple, Tarbert, female, 7 SCOTS, 75.47; 34, 11, Pete Creech, Lochgilphead, male, 70.41; 35, 12, Robert Semple, Tarbert, male, 7 SCOTS, 75.47; 36, 24, Anne Lloyd, Lochgilphead, female, Jog Scotland, North Knapdale, 78.02; 36, 24, Louise Logue, Lochgilphead, female, Jog Scotland, North Knapdale, 78.02; 36, 24, Kirsten Logue, Lochgilphead, female, 78.02; 39, 27, Elisabeth Le May, Lochgilphead, female, 94.19.
Cross Country
1, 1, James Murdoch, Campbeltown, male, Campbeltown Running Club, 53.1; 2, 2, Colin Weir, Lochgilphead, male, 54.41; 3, 3, Andrew McCormick, Edinburgh, male, Portobello Running Club, 59.07; 4, 1, Jan Dawson, Penicuik, female, Penicuik Harriers, 59.26; 5, 4, Iain Robertson, Dalgety Bay, male, 59.49; 6, 2, Emma Stewart, Dunoon, female, Dunoon Hill Runners, 60.14; 7, 5, John Anderson, Kilmartin, male, Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle Club, 61.1; 8, 6, Jimmy Anderson, Campbeltown, male, Campbeltown Running Club, 61.48; 9, 7, Phil Kidman, Dunoon, male, Dunoon Hill Runners, 62.26; 10, 8, Andrew Ford, Lochgilphead, male, Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle Club, 62.54; 11, 9, Andrew Gilthorpe, Lochgilphead, male, Mid Argyll Triathlon and Cycle Club, 63.08; 12, 3, Sarah Griffin, Ardrishaig, female, 65.42; 13, 4, Rachel McKerral, Ballachulish, female, 67.1; 14, 5, Sara Martin, Dunoon, female, Dunoon Hill Runners, 68.49; 15, 10, Gordon West, Tarbert, male, Jog Scotland, 69.27; 16, 6, Lynne Danskin, Glasgow, female, 70.39; 17, 7, Emma Whitton, Dunoon, female, 72.01; 18, 11, Edward Laughton, Ardrishaig, male, Mid Argyll Jog Scotland, 74.4; 19, 8, Cara McCormick, Edinburgh, female, 74.43; 20, 9, Melanie Peacock-Chmielewska, Lochgilphead, female, 74.59; 21, 10, Kirsty Robertson, Dalgety Bay, female, Jog Cowdenbeath Fife, 76.42; 22, 12, Eric Chattell, Inveraray, male, My Legs Are Toast, 77.34; 23, 13, Mark Gormley, Glasgow, male, Stornoway Running and Athletics Club, 78.37; 24, 14, Neil Dryburgh, Glasgow, male, 81.13; 25, 11, Fiona Lowrie, Edinburgh, female, Carnethy Hill Racing Club, 84.1; 26, 12, Lottie Goodlet, Lochgilphead, female, Carsaig Harriers, 90.44; 27, 13, Wendy Anderson, Dunoon, female, Dunoon Hill Runners, 94.15; 27, 13, Lorraine Whitton, Dunoon, female, Dunoon Hill Runners, 94.15.