Inveraray make ‘More work hard for victory

Mowi Premiership

Inveraray 1 Newtonmore 2

Newtonmore extended their winning run to six matches but they had to work hard to beat bottom side Inveraray 2-1 at the Winterton.

Michael Russell gave Newtonmore a six minute lead with a well-hit shot on the run. Garry MacPherson equalised just four minutes before the break as he finished off a well-worked move.

The goal jarred Newtonmore and, with just a minute of the first half remaining, skipper Evan Menzies put them back in front. Menzies was facing away from Lewis Montgomery and he turned and hit the ball on the back-hand into the roof of the net.

Mowi South Division 1

Lochside Rovers 4 Inveraray 1

Lochside Rovers took both points with a 4-1 triumph.

Lochside got off to a great start as Niall MacFarlane gave them the lead on 13 minutes. MacFarlane pulled down a pass from midfield before turning Andrew McMurdo and smashing the ball into the net from 25 yards out.

Niall MacFarlane was again involved on 27 minutes when he was fouled inside the box and referee Ewan MacDonald pointed to the spot. The penalty was struck well by Michael MacQueen, leaving the keeper with no chance, and the Oban side led 2-0 at the break.

Kieran Lopez added a third just a couple of minutes into the second half when he latched onto a Callum Kirsop hit-in which landed inside the D before slipping the ball into the net from close range.

Lewis Buchanan made it 4-0 on 53 minutes when he followed up a strike from distance and bundled the ball into the net.

Craig Taylor got a consultation goal for Inveraray on the hour mark with a good, low strike from distance which went under keeper Dougie MacDonald’s feet.

Mowi South Division 2

Kilmory 3 Ardnamurchan 0

Kilmory trail leaders Glenorchy on goal difference only after beating Ardnamurchan 3-0 at MacRae Park.

Kilmory took the lead five minutes before the break with Alister MacArthur scoring.

MacArthur got his second just seven minutes after the restart and he completed his hat-trick on the hour.