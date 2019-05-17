Body found in the Crinan Canal
A section of the Crinan Canal has been cordoned off as police carry out inquiries following the discovery of a man’s body in the waterway.
A statement from Police Scotland said: ‘At 12pm on Friday May 17 the body of an unidentified man was found in the Crinan Canal close to Oakfield Bridge, known locally as Miller’s Bridge, just off the Corran Roundabout on A83 near Ardrishaig.
‘Police officers and other emergency services attended the scene and inquiries are continuing.’
The route alongside the canal at East Bank Road has been cordoned off from the entrance at the Corran roundabout to the Grey Gull Hotel.