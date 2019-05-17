Announcements – 17th May 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

DEATHS

MACKAY – Suddenly at home, on April 28, 2019, Derek Neil MacKay, in his 48th year, of 18 Blarbuie Road, Lochgilphead, (former joiner at M & K MacLeod), beloved son of Margaret and the late Duncan MacKay, brother of Lesley and father of Jenna and Blair. A good friend and former work colleague to many. A graveside service will be held at Kilchattan Cemetery, Isle of Luing, on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 10.30am, thereafter a memorial service will be held at Lochgilphead Parish Church at 3.00pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

MCALISTER – Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, on May 9, 2019, Vi McAlister, née Simpson, in her 97th year, of 7 Seaside Park, Ardrishaig, beloved wife of the late Dave McAlister, much loved mother of David, Morag and the late Ian, a dearly loved gran, great gran and great great gran and a much respected mother-in-law. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service was held in Ardrishaig Parish Church, on Thursday, May 16, followed by service of committal at Cardross Crematorium. Sadly missed.

MORRAN – Suddenly at home, 4 Roading Cottages, Campbeltown, with his family by his side, on May 11, 2019, Tommy Morran (Twin), in his 67th year, dearly beloved husband of Janette Jarvie, much loved dad of Linn and Tommy, father-in-law of Robert and Emma, loving papa of Laila and Sophie and a much loved brother, uncle and great uncle. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown, on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Kintyre Cancer and Palliative Care and the Community Nurses, Kintyre.

SCOTT – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on May 14, 2019, Thomas Hamilton Scott (Tom), in his 86th year, 79 Roading, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret Taylor, much loved dad of Alan and Ian and a loving grandad of Euan, Alix, Douglas and Sam. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.

acknowledgements

MCLEAN – The family of the late Neil McLean would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy following their sad loss of Neil. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, Maggie the Macmillan nurse, and all the staff in the Campbeltown Hospital. We would like to thank the Rev William Crossan for a comforting and personal service, Kenny and Rhys Blair for caring and professional services, and the Ardshiel Hotel for their hospitality.

IN MEMORIAMS

GILCHRIST – In loving memory of Malcolm (Shorty), died May 20, 2012, loved husband, dad and granda.

You are always on our minds.

– Jean and family.

MCGOUGAN –

Respectfully remembering my best friend, Angus McGougan (The Cat), who left us on May 22, 2016.

Sadly missed along life’s rocky road.

– Welly.

SLOSS – In loving memory of Christopher, who died May 16, 2010.

Years have gone since you were here,

But in our eyes there is still a tear,

In our hearts you will always stay,

We love and miss you every day.

– Mum.

SLOSS – In memory of Christopher, who died May 16, 2010.

We can’t have old days back,

When we were all together,

But secret tears and loving thoughts,

Will be with us forever.

– Gran, Granda and family.