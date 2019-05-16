Nell selected as Tarbert Seafood Festival Queen
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Tarbert Seafood Festival has a royal family.
Seventeen-year-old Nell Jackson has been crowned Queen of Tarbert Seafood Festival.
Along with her princesses, Codi MacDougall and Farah MacCallum, she will open the festival on June 6 and 7.
A former student of Tarbert Academy, the new monarch was swept to the throne on a wave of support from the village after an open vote. The princesses, Codi and Farah were chosen at the Princess Disco held on Friday May 10.
We wish them a long and happy reign.