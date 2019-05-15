Argyll rallyers looking good in Leuchars

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

No fewer than three Argyll crews blazed a trail at the Granite at Leuchars rally in Fife.

Eoghan Anderson from Cairnbaan was back in the co-driver seat at the event on May 4 – this time with Martin Murray in the beautiful Mk2 Escort. The aim was to enjoy the day and get a feel for the newly prepared car. After 10 stages the team managed to secure 27th overall and, more importantly, they were smiling at the finish.

Ian Parker from Lochgilphead teamed up again with Greg Inglis in the orange Lotus Exige backed by Duthies of Montrose. The car had a new engine and gearbox and the pair aimed to spend the day testing and setting up the new car.

After setting a second-fastest time through stage four – only four seconds from Greg’s father Alistair – they were looking for a promising finish. Going into the final stage they had to find five seconds to secure third overall. Their rival had, however, spun only two corners from the start line, leaving Inglis and Parker to power through the finish line to third overall. This meant that the half of the podium was made up of members of the Inglis family, as Alistair and Colin came home with first place.

The Fell Motorsport team of George and Lois Fell from Campbeltown were back after 10 months of preparing their immaculate new Clio. They set impressive times on the opening four stages – but their day ended early on stage five of 10 when the Clio’s engine failed and left them spectators.