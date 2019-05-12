Unsafe Ardrishaig building forces partial A83 closure

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

People and traffic continue to be kept away from an unsafe building right beside the A83 trunk road through Ardrishaig.

The former Slainte Bar building on Chalmers Street was deemed unsafe by Argyll and Bute Council and the A83 restricted to one lane beside the property to keep traffic away from the structure.

A council statement on Friday May 10 read: ‘Building work is required at the Slainte Bar, and the council’s building standards team has deemed it necessary to shut off the single lane of the road adjacent to the building until the property is made safe.

‘It is anticipated that scaffolding will be erected while defective lintels are replaced.

‘Temporary traffic lights are in place to minimise disruption caused by the closure of one lane, and the bus stop outside the Slainte Bar is temporarily out of use.

‘Further updates will be provided as they become available.’

A florist operating from the same building has meanwhile said it is ‘business as usual’.

Morna Shaw posted on Facebook that: ‘…with huge gratitude to Bill and Vicki of the Clocktower I am continuing to trade at present from the grey fronted shop (previously the laundry) so very pleased to announce business as usual.

‘Also I would like to say a special thank you to all at the Rumblin’ Tum, friends and neighbours who helped me yesterday and to everyone who contacted me to offer help and assistance. I will not forget your kindness.’