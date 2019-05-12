Tie a white ribbon for Sri Lanka
Mid Argyll congregations have responded to a call from the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland to remember the victims of the recent terrible events in Sri Lanka.
Right Reverend Susan Brown said: Our congregation of St Andrew’s in Colombo are very much in our hearts at this time. We remember too those in the hotels targeted.’
Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Church was among those which responded, as was Glenaray and Inveraray Parish Church.
The moderator continued: ‘This tiny action is offered simply as a physical symbol of those who have gone through so much and of the love we hold them in.’