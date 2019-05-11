Scapa Fest – Boundless and binless at Ardkinglas

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The one-of-a-kind weekend festival that is Scapa Fest took over the grounds of Ardkinglas House and finished on Sunday. Not that you would have noticed on Monday.

The event’s founder, Frenchwoman Clem Cocquet, has a vision ‘to create a community around yoga, movement, adventure and mindful living’ and this year’s Scapa Fest set about achieving those goals – in a way that leaves no trace behind.

Around 500 people went along to experience what Clem calls ‘the Scapa Life’.

Yet you would not have found a bin at the event. And there was no litter. The organisers provided only reusable foodware. And it worked.

During the festival, which closed on the evening of Sunday May 5, experts led yoga and adventure workshops alongside talks and performances inspired by the natural world, aimed at all ages and levels.

Reflecting on Scapa Fest 2019, Clem said: ‘This year was fabulous, a truly elevating experience for everyone, including me.

‘We built a boat with Archipelago Folk School, an open canoe that I named ‘Boundless’, and that will represent Scapa Fest during adventures throughout the year.

‘We went up the mountain overlooking the campsite with Neil Harvey and Dougie Strang from Wild Journeys. We brought the joys of Nia – which marries dance, yoga and martial arts – to the Scapa People.

‘We had instructors Matt Nelson from Oregon, Liz Abendroth from Seattle and Donna Williams from Geneva who came especially to teach, alongside 50 instructors from all over Scotland. We taught children to stay wild and connected to nature with Wild Things.

‘And we had a wonderful ceilidh on the Saturday night.

‘Thanks go to Ardkinglas Estate for hosting this dream event, the team organising the logistics, Food from Argyll for providing food and all the Scapa people.’