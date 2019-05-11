Active fun for pre-school kids at Lochgilphead Soccer Centre

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Back by popular demand after the success of last year, the Lochgilphead Soccer Centre is once again opening up over four weeks for pre-school children.

Specifically aimed at children that will be entering primary 1 after the summer, this gives the opportunity for four-year-old children to have active fun on the artificial pitch at Lochgilphead Joint Campus in a relaxed, safe and organised environment with SYFA qualified coaches.

The sessions will run from 6pm to 6.30pm on May 17 and 31 and June 7 and 14, but not on May 24 as this is a school holiday.

No pre-registration for pre-school children is required and parents/guardians are asked to contribute £1 payable on each evening which is to contribute towards the hire of facilities. Parents/guardians are welcome to participate with their little ones.

For further information contact lochgilpheadsoccercentre@gmail.com