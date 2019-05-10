The Crinan Canal’s for us

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

People came out in their droves to tell their tales of the Crinan Canal.

The buzz on entering the Steamer Terminal building at Ardrishaig Pier at Wednesday’s open day spoke volumes about the depth of feeling for the canal and wider area.

Scottish Canals asked the public to come along to help bring the story of the canal to life as part of the £1.5 million Egg Shed heritage and community hub development at the former Gleaner site on the shore front.

And come along they did.

As well as plenty of stories, folk came through the door armed with photos, newspaper cuttings and all kinds of memorabilia – and the intention is to bring these together to form a key part of the new attraction.

Chris O’Connell, heritage manager at Scottish Canals, said: ‘We have had a lot of interest. There have been literally thousands of photographs brought in today, for example, and we couldn’t display these all at the one time so we will build a bank of information and refresh the displays as time goes on.’

As well as telling the story of the local area, the Egg Shed will include space for community activities and could host everything from art installations to pop-up exhibitions and opportunities for training, social enterprises and community groups. There are also plans to create new viewpoints and walkways around the building and new access connections with Ardrishaig.

Mr O’Connell added: ‘The idea is to get people to tell their own history and add that human element. It’s exciting for us.’

This was echoed by Chris Breslin, head of regeneration and development at Scottish Canals. ‘We want to bring colour and life to our plans for the Egg Shed,’ he explained.

‘People have really surprised us today with the variety of items and stories they have brought along, and it has been great.’

Your stories, images and videos can be shared online at www.scottishcanals.co.uk/eggshed.

Look out for much more on exciting plans for Ardrishaig in your Argyllshire Advertiser.