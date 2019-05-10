Iain pips Malcolm to win Dodie’s Cup

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Captain Chris Smyth welcomed members to Glenralloch on Saturday May 4 to contest Dodie’s Cup.

Decent weather brought out a healthy number of players for this event and it was great to see so many taking part.

The course was in superb condition with green keeper Prentice praying for some warmer weather to bring on growth on the greens.

Scoring was also much better with Jimmy Litster in top form with 16 pars and two bogeys for a gross 68. Iain Macalister took second gross with a 70, enjoying birdies at eight and nine, Bruce MacNab took third gross on 72.

The main event was a closely fought affair with Peter McLean Junior playing steady golf to finish on 63 nett. Malcolm McAlpine took second place by virtue of a poorer inward half.

Malcolm played well to finish with nett 62 but was pipped at the post by Iain Johnstone Junior who also shot 62 but took the trophy home to the West Loch by virtue of the better inward half.

Iain, who hadn’t swung a club for six months prior to his round, was in top form and is hoping to put a dent in his handicap over the season.

On Sunday May 5, the club’s lady golfers welcomed Lochgilphead ladies for the Cathy McGlynn Cup. The cup headed back up the loch with the Lochgilphead ladies winning by 4.5 to 2.5. Cathy’s son Ryan presented the trophy. An enjoyable day was had by everyone.

The first round of the Presidents Cup takes place on Saturday May 11.