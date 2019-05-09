Announcements – 10th May 2019

ENGAGEMENTS

KENNEDY – MITCHELL

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of John, eldest son of John and Catherine Kennedy, Castleton, Lochgilphead, to Stephanie, elder daughter of Robert Mitchell and Kerry Dickson,

Campbeltown.

DEATHS

BRYSON – On May 4, 2019, suddenly but peacefully, at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, Hazel Anne Bryson, née Douglas, beloved wife of the late Martin Bryson, much loved mother of Martin and a dear friend of many. Will be sadly missed by all the family. Funeral service at Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Church, Kilmartin, on Monday, May 13, at 12.00 noon, interment thereafter at Achnabreac Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.

FERGUSON – Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, on May 2, 2019, Mr James Ferguson, in his 84th year, of 8 Fernoch Park, Lochgilphead, beloved husband of Catherine (Kay), née Cameron, much loved and loving father of Alison and Ewen, much respected father-in-law of Sally and a much loved papa to Ross, Anna and Jack. Dear brother of the late Charles Ferguson, and a dearly loved brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour, dear friend and former work colleague to many. Funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium, on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Sadly missed.

MCKINLAY – Archibald. Suddenly, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Westerfield Care Home, Paisley, Archie, beloved son of the late Daniel and Margaret (née Stewart), loving brother of Daniel, William, Rita and John and a beloved husband, dad and papa. Funeral service at Woodside Crematorium, Paisley, on Tuesday, May 14 at 12.00 noon.

REID – Suddenly but peacefully, at home, 94 Ralston Road, Campbeltown, on May 4, 2019, Archibald Black Reid (Archie), in his 86th year, dearly beloved husband of Catherine Mitchell (Reene), much loved dad of David and Ronald and a loving grandpa.

STEWART – James Bowie Stewart, Birmingham, formerly Campbeltown, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Funeral to be held in Birmingham, on Friday, May 10, 2019. Interment at Kilkerran at a date to be arranged. Sadly missed by family and friends.

acknowledgements

MCARTHUR – Hilary and Louise would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and for flowers, cards, meals, telephone calls and visits following the death of their mum and granny, Moira. A special thanks to Rev William Crossan for a befitting service, and to Mr David McEwan for beautiful music. Heartfelt thanks to theatre staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for dignity and professionalism shown to us, to Dr Lazarus for his care and support over many years, and to all carers at Lorne Campbell Court for their excellent care and understanding given to Moira. Thanks to the Argyll Hotel for their hospitality, to all who attended at church and graveside, and finally, a massive thank you to Kenny and Rhys Blair for guidance and compassion. The sum of £395 was raised for Ward 4 The National Psychiatric In-patient Unit for Children RHSC, Glasgow.

MCLEAN – Mhairi, William, Liam and Kevan would like to thank family and friends for their support and many kind expressions of sympathy following the loss of Moira. Special thanks to the Kintyre Care Home for their compassion and kindness over the last few months, to Rev William Crossan for uplifting and personal service, to David McEwan for the beautiful music and to the Ardshiel Hotel for providing an excellent purvey. Kenny, Rhys and staff at T A Blair provided exceptional, caring, professional services at a very difficult time. Finally, thanks to all who attended the church and graveside to say farewell to Grandma. The retiring collection raised the amazing sum of £1,100 for the Meadows Under 5’s Playgroup. Many thanks.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACMILLAN – In loving memory of my wife, Jenny (née Mitchell), who died on May 2, 2017.

Thoughts and memories are still strong.

We will meet again.

– Don and the girls.

MCCALLUM – In loving memory of our mum, Tessa (Scally), died May 5, 2007, and our dad, Archie (Caddy), died January 6, 1993.

Missed by all.

– Maureen, Robert, John and family.

MARSHALL – In loving memory of my darling daughter, Kellyann, died May 10, 1979, aged 6 days old.

Forty years today you went away,

But in my heart you will always stay,

And once more when we meet again,

It will be forever then.

I will always love and miss you my baby daughter.

– Inserted by Mum, Southend xxx.