It’s your pool, so have your say

Find out about planned improvements to Mid Argyll’s community swimming pool at a special event next weekend.

MACPool was built by the community in 1992 and remains in community ownership today, delivering the only indoor swimming opportunity for Mid Argyll residents.

In March last year, the Scottish Land Fund awarded MACPool a substantial grant to buy the buildings next door at the Riverside, providing the foundation for an exciting re-development project.

The aim is to create a community café, a soft play and activity space and improve the pool changing and reception areas.

The MACPool team has worked with an architect to come up with plans based on earlier community consultations – and now your thoughts are needed on those plans.

To that end, the MACPool board is holding an open day on Saturday May 11 from 10am to 4pm.

Board and team members will be there, along with the architect, so there will be plenty opportunities to study the plans, ask questions and share your thoughts about the proposals over a cuppa and a biscuit.

The plans will be on display at MACPool from then until the end of May. There is also a short survey on the MACPool website and Facebook page which gives everyone the opportunity to give input on the proposals.

MACPool chairwoman Kim Ritchie said: ‘The MACPool team is working hard to raise more than £1 million to deliver this project, and your input counts, so please take a couple of minutes to complete the survey. After all, MACPool belongs to you.’