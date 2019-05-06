Overnight convoys ahead through Inveraray

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Work to resurface the A83 through Inveraray will take place for six nights from Tuesday May 7.

The £100,000 project by Transport Scotland will see improvements to a section of the A83 through the Royal Burgh.

Work will take place between 7pm and 7am each night, with the work due to be completed by 7am on Wednesday May 15. No work is programmed for Friday and Saturday night.

A 10mph convoy traffic management system will be in place throughout the project for safety reasons. All traffic management will be removed outwith working hours.

The resurfacing work will include on-street parking areas and bus stops through Inveraray. Parking will therefore be restricted in these areas between 7pm and 7am each night. Vehicle access to the properties and businesses within the site will be maintained, when safe to do so.

Trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland confirmed contractors will endeavour to complete any noisy operations, such as the milling of the worn-out road surface, before 11pm each night to keep disruption to residents to a minimum.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘We have taken steps to help minimise disruption, including scheduling the project to take place overnight and avoiding working on Friday and Saturday nights. The traffic management arrangements are necessary to keep road workers and motorists safe during the improvements. Our teams will work to complete the resurfacing as quickly and safely as possible. Our teams will also look to carry out any noisy operations early in the evening to ensure any disruption to residents is kept a minimum.

‘We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.’