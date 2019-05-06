Call to shut Lochgilphead police station

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute police officers have been forced to work in buildings not fit for purpose.

That was the finding by the Scottish Police Federation (SPF), which carried out inspections at police stations and officer accommodation in Argyll and Bute.

The ‘deep dive’ inspection of L Division, which also covers West Dunbartonshire, was organised in April after numerous concerns were raised by police officers.

The police station at Lochgilphead was found to have a rat infestation which has continued despite the issue being raised by the SPF in 2017.

Officers told how they were reluctant to drink from the water supply or eat within the building and could hear the rodents scurrying about in the walls and ceilings despite pest control carrying out extermination work.

The SPF called for the closure of Lochgilphead and Oban police stations, which they believe are not fit for purpose.

Police Scotland’s Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor responded: ‘Work was undertaken immediately to remedy a number of concerns raised by the SPF last week, as the safety and well-being of our staff is a priority for Police Scotland.

‘The policing estate has been built up over the last century and we acknowledge some buildings fail to match current or future needs.’