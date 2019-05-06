19th Argyll Scout Group celebrates ‘awesome’ achievements

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Spring 2019 has been a very busy spell for members of 19th Argyll Scout Group.

The main highlight was the whole group taking a trip to the Lochgoilhead National Scout Centre in mid-March.

This was the first time the whole group has travelled together, and the verdict of all attendees, from the youngest Beaver to the oldest Explorer, was the weekend was ‘awesome’.

The 61 young people and 10 leaders who attended participated in a number of adventurous activities including raft building, climbing, abseiling, sailing and more. The weather was a challenge in itself due to the bitter cold, but the young people rose to the challenge and coped admirably.

The climax of the weekend was the presentation of six Gold Chief Scout Awards to group members who have been working hard for four years to gain the highest achievement possible for a Scout. All six Scouts who gained the award have now started their careers in the Explorer section of the group.

In late March members of the Scout and Explorer section joined with the Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation to undertake an Earth Hour Camp. During the camp the group discussed how the unit could reduce its impact on the environment and how these changes could be implemented. Plans are now afoot for a further event in May to create an installation that looks at the impact of plastic on the countryside.

Most recently three of the leaders, David Smart, Anne Smart and John McCartan took the chance to abseil 100 feet off the Falkirk Wheel. This event had been organised by Scout Scotland and gave a chance to meet up with other participants from all over Scotland.

Looking to the future the group has exciting plans for the summer. The Beavers will be attending a district fun day in May and the Cubs will be participating in a district trophy event in June.

The Scouts are heading to a national Scout adventure camp in May and the Explorers are organising an adventurous activities camp in June.

Scout leader David Smart said: ‘In late June 19th Argyll Scout Group is expecting to host two Norwegian Scout visitors and in July, 10 members of the group will be heading off for international adventures. Six young people and two leaders are travelling to Malaysia to undertake community projects in a remote northern village and two Explorers will participate in the 24th World Scout Jamboree in the USA.

He continued: ‘We are sad that our Beaver leader Eli is leaving us for pastures new. We would like to thank her for all her help and wish her well in her new job.’

There are lots of opportunities for young people both boys and girls aged 6 to 18 and adults to join 19th Argyll Scouts and develop skills for life.

Please contact David Smart for more information by email at 19thargyllscouts@gmail.com or call 07758 130576.

PICS:

Anya Gritten, Logan Allan, Toby MacDonald, Bea Catterwell, Polly Payne and Anna Turner receive their Gold Chief Scout Awards at Lochgoilhead National Scout Centre. no_a18Scouts01

71 Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and Leaders at Lochgoilhead. no_a18Scouts02

Earth Hour Camp at Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation. no_a18Scouts03

Anne Smart abseiling off the Falkirk Wheel. no_a18Scouts04