Tell your tales of the Crinan Canal

The people of Mid Argyll are being asked to help bring the story of the Crinan Canal to life as part of a £1.5 million project to create the new Egg Shed heritage and community hub.

On May 8 Scottish Canals will host an open day at the Steamer Terminal café in Ardrishaig, where the public can view and comment on the plans for the Egg Shed – and share their own stories, photos, and memorabilia of the Crinan Canal and the communities on its banks.

The tales captured on the day could become a key part of the new attraction.

Chris O’Connell, heritage manager at Scottish Canals, said: ‘The Egg Shed is set to bring the incredible tales of Mid Argyll to life and we are keen that the stories and memories of the local community play a key role in the project.

‘We may be the canal’s custodians, but it belongs to the communities on its banks. I’d encourage everyone to help tell its story by attending our open day on May 8 or sharing their thoughts online.

In recent years, Scottish Canals has worked with various partners and the local community to develop a shared vision for the future of the Crinan Canal corridor. The Egg Shed project marks the latest stage in the delivery of that vision.

As well as telling the story of the local area, the Egg Shed will include space for community activities and could host everything from art installations to pop-up exhibitions and opportunities for training, social enterprises and community groups. There are also plans to create new viewpoints and walkways around the building and new access connections with Ardrishaig.

Pop along to the Steamer Terminal in Ardrishaig on Wednesday May 8 between 1pm and 5pm or from 7pm to 9pm and help make history.

For those unable to make it along to the event, stories, images and videos can be shared online at www.scottishcanals.co.uk/eggshed.