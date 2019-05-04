Rain arrives to make Tarbert golf tricky

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The rain might have been much-needed, but it arrived at the wrong time for Tarbert golfers.

Conditions at Glenralloch as a result were rather difficult for the second round of the Fyne Tankard, played on Saturday April 27.

James Smyth, playing in the early ballot and complete with new clubs, set the early pace, adding a fine nett 63 to his first round of 69 giving him a overall score of 132.

With the target, set the afternoon players knew what they had to beat and Bruce MacNab emerged from the pack to challenge James at the top of the leader board. Out in 37, he knew that a one under par 32 would give him a chance of the trophy and that is exactly what he did.

A birdie three at the first followed by eight straight pars gave him a 69-5 for a nett 64 and a winning total of 131. In third place was Peter McLean junior with 141.

Magic twos on the day were Bruce MacNab at the eighth and Malcolm McAlpine at the 17th.

This Saturday, May 4, members will gather for Dodie’s Cup with all the usual ballot times.