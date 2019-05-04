Knitting Furnace folk together with colour

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Furnace folk woke up on Sunday April 28 to find that their village was ablaze with colour.

Pompom trees, bright flowers up the wall of the village hall and colourful birds nesting in the school garden, and many new residents had joined the community in the form of giant purple caterpillars, huge multi-coloured spiders and a rather odd-looking woman with a face painted by Picasso, knitting nonchalantly outside the village hall.

Furnace had been truly ‘yarn bombed’.

This unprecedented wool attack was put together by members of the vibrant Furnace Craft Group who wanted to make their very first Furnace Craft Day one to remember, and with the sun coming out to join in the fun the day was a huge hit with residents as well as many other visitors.

Inside the hall visitors were able to browse the many colourful and innovative craft stands, including a visit from Travelling Yarns with their mobile pop-up wool shop selling a vast array of Scottish wools. Many visitors also took a seat around the ‘have-a-go’ table to learn more and make their own pompom caterpillar or plant, take up a bit of cross stitch or find out about the art of decoupage – a staple of the immensely popular activity of upcycling, while others took advantage of the opportunity to sit outside the hall enjoying delicious home-made cakes washed down with tea or coffee.

Co-organiser Ruth Tott commented: ‘The idea of the craft day just grew and grew, with one thing leading to another. One of the many fun attractions, our popular ‘scarecrow’ knitter, came about by accident after an old rusty garden chair was donated then renovated with the aid of brightly-coloured spray paint, after which it was simply crying out for a body to sit on it.’

Plans are already afoot for next year’s event – surely a must following such a success.

Another one of the organisers, Val Whale, added: ‘We’re holding a post-mortem with the craft group members this week to discuss what worked, what didn’t work, and what we can do better next year.

‘Many from the community have already pledged their support, showing how crafting is so much more than just a hobby and can help forge friendships as well as passing on what can become a lifelong skill. The weekend’s event certainly created an occasion to bring one Argyll village together for a fun-filled crafty extravaganza.’

PICS:

A splash of floral fun for Furnace. no_a18FurnaceKnitting01

Another colourful character arrives in Furnace. no_a18FurnaceKnitting02

Enjoying a yarn and a cuppa among the yarn in the Furnace sunshine. no_a18FurnaceKnitting03

Xxxxxx Xxxxxxxxxx, Xxxxxxxxxx Xxxxxxxxxxx and Xxxxxxxx Xxxxxxxx have a blether with the colourful new lady in the village. o_a18FurnaceKnitting04

Any volunteers to tackle the owner of this web in Furnace Village Hall? no_a18FurnaceKnitting06

A first class post box done up for the craft day. no_a18FurnaceKnitting07