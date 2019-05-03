Waverley cancels summer sailings – but she’s still coming to Ardrishaig

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A summer trip doon the watter has gone up the Swanee for many people eager to enjoy the period charm of the world’s last sea-going paddle steamer.

Just weeks after announcing the steamer’s itinerary of summer sailings – starting in late May – the ship’s operators have been forced to cancel trips to the end of July due to extended maintenance work on the 72-year-old vessel.

A statement on the Waverley Excursions website said: ‘Waverley’s Clyde sailings in May, June and July and her Western Isles will not operate owing to extended boiler works which will delay her entry into service this year.

‘We sincerely apologise for having to withdraw these sailings.’

The delay will also affect planned sailings around the Welsh and English coasts during the summer.

The Waverley is still, however, expected to return to Ardrishaig Pier in August this year after many years.

Bookings are being taken for a special trip from Tarbert to Ardrishaig on Friday August 2. She will set sail at 2.30pm and is expected to arrive at Ardrishaig at 3.15pm before returning to Tarbert for 5.20pm.

The paddle steamer is currently in dry dock in Greenock while refit work is completed on the ship’s boiler

The Waverley was due to launch her season with a May Bank Holiday weekend cruise round Bute along with a rare trip from Glasgow and Largs around the Mull of Kintyre to Oban.

The statement by Waverley Excursions continued: ‘Passengers who have already booked tickets will be contacted directly with regards to re-booking or refunding.’

For more information, visit the www.waverleyexcursions.co.uk website.