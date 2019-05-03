Thrills and spills as twinshocks hit Mid Argyll
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Round two of the 2019 Scottish Twinshock Championships took place at Achnashelloch, Kilmichael, on Sunday April 28.
Weeks of dry weather leading up to race day were broken by rainfall on the eve of the big day, leading to interesting track conditions for the scores of competitors who travelled from near and far to take part.
Lap times dropped as the course dried out and riders familiarised themselves with the set up, and a good days racing was enjoyed as the sun came out.
Classes included pre-1977 bikes, air-cooled fourstrokes, Evo 125cc, youth races, twinshocks and monoshocks and competitions for the old timers over 50.