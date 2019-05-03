Pylon plans spark protest in Tarbert

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Plans by a power company to erect massive pylons near the picturesque village of Tarbert have been described as ‘vandalism’ amid growing opposition to the move.

The new towers, at least 150 feet in height, would be substantially taller than the existing pylons and, say protesters, would puncture the Tarbert skyline.

The pylons are part of a major project by Scottish and Southern Energy Transmission (SSEN) to upgrade the electricity transmission network and build a higher capacity 275 kV overhead line for 50 miles between Inveraray and Crossaig substation on the east Kintyre coast.

Tarbert and Skipness Community Council convener David McBride said: ‘We don’t feel the consultation was adequate on these proposals.

‘People had no reason to believe the pylons would be any more intrusive or follow a different path from the existing ones, but that is clearly not the case.

‘What we didn’t realise was the impact of a dog-leg introduced in the line from the golf course. We are not sure why this was done, but would like to find out.

‘This takes the line closer to the village and some people have called it an act of vandalism.’

He added: ‘I have contacted SSEN to ask them to urgently reconsider the route of these pylons and for the existing route to be followed as closely as possible.’

An SSEN Transmission spokesperson said: ‘As a responsible developer, throughout the development of the Inveraray-Crossaig replacement line project, we have engaged extensively with the community and wider stakeholders to address concerns, where possible, and allow interested parties to directly shape our plans.

‘Subject to the successful award of all necessary planning consents, we are committed to working closely with residents and key stakeholders throughout the construction phase to ensure any impact is minimised.’

Councillor Alastair Redman, representing Kintyre and the Islands ward, said: ‘Many residents have commented there has been insufficient public consultation and pointed out that with some changes to pylon positioning much of the adverse visual impact could be mitigated.’

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell said: ‘It is high time electricity companies, which make substantial profits, recognise the environmental and community problems they cause with high voltage power lines running overland.

‘I have arranged to meet SSE to discuss the matter.’