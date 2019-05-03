Great cake and good craic at Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall
Saturday mornings are made for catching up with friends over a cuppa and indulging in some delicious home-made treats.
And the coffee morning on Saturday April 17, organised by Lochgilphead Parish Church, was the perfect excuse to linger a little bit longer.
The parish church ladies were joined by their wee helpers, Orla, Seamus, Jock and Thomas who busily got to work delivering trays of tempting treats to tables full of hungry locals.
Fiona, Jillian, Erin, Catherine and Kirsty would like to thank everyone who came along and supported the event and to everyone who baked or donated prizes for their raffle.
The coffee morning, which also included a raffle and cake stall, raised money for the church.